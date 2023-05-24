Everton head into the final game of the 2022-23 season in a position that they shouldn’t be in for a club of its stature.

Yet for successive campaigns, the Toffees have been in a scrap to save their perpetual Premier League status.

When Everton survived relegation last term, there were demands from supporters that it simply couldn’t happen again. The Blues kept their top-flight status on the penultimate day with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace - having battled back from two goals down.

But 12 months later, Everton are in a similar precarious position. This time, their battle goes down to the last fixture but at least Sean Dyche’s side’s fate is in their own hands.

Having been 19th when he succeeded Frank Lampard as manager at the end of January, Dyche has steered the Toffees out of the bottom three. They’re now 17th, some two points above the drop zone and victory over AFC Bournemouth on Sunday will ensure they avoid relegation.

But at the business end of the season, injuries have taken their toll. Everton have a lengthy injury list at completely the wrong time and here’s a look at who might and who might not be available against Bournemouth.

1 . Everton injury list

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring The striker was forced off in the draw against Wolves. It’s looking unlikely he’ll be fit for the weekend.

3 . Vitalii Mykolenko - groin The left-back has missed the past two games with a groin issue. Dyche said last week he was hopeful that Mykolenko could be back against Bournemouth and had a chance to be available.

4 . Nathan Patterson - hamstring Another forced off at Wolves. It’s appearing unlikely that the Scotland international will be available.