Calvert-Lewin, Pickford, Mina: full Everton eight-man injury list and potential return dates
Everton injury news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Arsenal.
Everton aim for their first victory of the 2022-23 Premier League season when they travel to Arsenal on Sunday.
The Toffees are winless in their six games so far but supporters are encouraged by the progress Frank Lampard has made.
Everton have drawn their past four games, having held Liverpool to a goalless stalemate in the Merseyside derby last week.
Now Lampard will be hoping to finally get a triumph on the board but face a tall order against early leaders Arsenal.
The Blues currently have several injury problems, but will be hoping to get players back available. Some could even make the trip to the Emirates Stadium.
We take a look at the latest injury situation at Goodison Park.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
What happened
The striker suffered a knee injury on the eve of the Premier League season.
As a result, Calvert-Lewin has not made a single appearance this season.
What's been said
Lampard confirmed after the derby that the England international was due to return to training this week.
He said: “Dominic will be training next week, we hope. At that point we’ll have good options.
“Dominic is a big player for us. I haven’t experienced him as much I would want but I experienced one of the best days of my life when he headed in that ball last year.
“We understand what he can bring to the team. Hopefully we can get him fit and firing and then our options look stronger, naturally, because he’s an England striker.”
Potential return game
Arsenal (A), Sunday 11 September.
Abdoulaye Doucoure
What happened
The powerful midfielder sustained a hamstring injury in Everton's 2-1 loss at Aston Villa in August.
What's been said
Doucoure was back in training last Friday, although the Liverpool clash came too soon for him.
Lampard said: “Doucoure trained today but it’s his first day of training with the group so he won’t be in the squad tomorrow.”
Potential return game
Arsenal (A), Sunday 11 September
James Garner
What happened
Garner isn't injured but has been lacking fitness after an uncertain few weeks before his move to Goodison Park.
What's been said
On Garner's condition, Lampard said after the Liverpool draw: “James has had a bit of two weeks of uncertainty leaving Manchester United and then coming to us.
“He hasn't been able to train at a level. I spoke to him yesterday and he decided he needs at least a good week's worth.
Potential return game
Arsenal (A), Sunday 11 September or West Ham (H), Sunday 18 September.
Jordan Pickford
What happened
The No.1 goalkeeper picked up a thigh injury against Liverpool.
What's been said
A club statement said: “Jordan Pickford suffered a thigh injury against Liverpool on Saturday.
“The England international has undergone medical investigations this week and is not expected to return to action until after the next international break.”
Potential return game
Southampton (A), Saturday 1 October or Man Utd (H), Sunday 9 October.
Andy Lonergan
What happened
The No.3 keeper reportedly has a knee injury.
What’s been said
The Athletic reports: “Lonergan should return after the international break.”
Potential return game
West Ham (H), Sunday 18 September.
Mason Holgate
What happened
The centre-back picked up a knee injury in Everton's 1-1 draw at Brentford last month.
He was spotted wearing a knee brace on the side of the pitch before the Merseyside derby.
What's been said
Lampard was hopeful Holgate wouldn't be unavailable for too long.
He said: “He’s opened up his knee and felt some pain so we are going to scan it in the next day or so.
“The feeling is it will be weeks, maximum, we hope, but may take him out of the next couple of games. I don’t want to jump the gun too much on that but hopefully it’s not a really bad injury.”
Potential return game
Unknown.
Yerry Mina
What happened
The Colombian defender sustained ankle ligament damage in the opening day-day defeat to Chelsea.
It was the third time Mina has left a game prematurely during Lampard's tenure.
What's been said
Lampard, via The Times, revealed that Mina would be unavailable for eight weeks.
That aligns with information on Everton’s website, which says the ex-Barcelona centre-back should be back to fitness in October.
Potential return game
Unknown.
Ben Godfrey
What happened
The England international was so unlucky when he fractured his leg making a robust tackle in the first half of the Chelsea loss.
Godfrey was forced off on a stretcher.
What's been said
The versatile defender spoke to Everton’s pre-match show before the Merseyside derby about his recovery.
Godfrey said: “Mentally, it's tough. As players, football is all we know so for that to be taken away it's difficult to deal with - but I'm lucky that I've got good people at the Club, my teammates, family, friends. Everyone has kept me going, reminding me that it's only a temporary thing and I'll be back soon.
“When will I be back? I'm playing it by ear. It'll be a couple of months but I'm just taking each day at a time and when it's right, it'll be right.”
Potential return game
Unknown.
Andros Townsend
What happened
The winger sustained an ACL injury against Crystal Palace in March and has been unavailable since.
What’s been said
Spekaing to talkSPORT at the end of June, Townsend said: “At the moment, I’m just in the gym, loading in the gym trying to strengthen the knee and the muscles around the knee.
“Hopefully, when pre-season starts, I’ll be back on the grass at some point then I’m still a few months away.
“The standard for an ACL injury is 6-9 months. I'm almost at three months so I'm either halfway or a third of the way through.”
Potential return game
Unknown.