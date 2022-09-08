Everton injury news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

Everton aim for their first victory of the 2022-23 Premier League season when they travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Toffees are winless in their six games so far but supporters are encouraged by the progress Frank Lampard has made.

Everton have drawn their past four games, having held Liverpool to a goalless stalemate in the Merseyside derby last week.

Now Lampard will be hoping to finally get a triumph on the board but face a tall order against early leaders Arsenal.

The Blues currently have several injury problems, but will be hoping to get players back available. Some could even make the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

We take a look at the latest injury situation at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Everton and Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park on July 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

What happened

The striker suffered a knee injury on the eve of the Premier League season.

As a result, Calvert-Lewin has not made a single appearance this season.

What's been said

Lampard confirmed after the derby that the England international was due to return to training this week.

He said: “Dominic will be training next week, we hope. At that point we’ll have good options.

“Dominic is a big player for us. I haven’t experienced him as much I would want but I experienced one of the best days of my life when he headed in that ball last year.

“We understand what he can bring to the team. Hopefully we can get him fit and firing and then our options look stronger, naturally, because he’s an England striker.”

Potential return game

Arsenal (A), Sunday 11 September.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

What happened

The powerful midfielder sustained a hamstring injury in Everton's 2-1 loss at Aston Villa in August.

What's been said

Doucoure was back in training last Friday, although the Liverpool clash came too soon for him.

Lampard said: “Doucoure trained today but it’s his first day of training with the group so he won’t be in the squad tomorrow.”

Potential return game

Arsenal (A), Sunday 11 September

James Garner

James Garner. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

What happened

Garner isn't injured but has been lacking fitness after an uncertain few weeks before his move to Goodison Park.

What's been said

On Garner's condition, Lampard said after the Liverpool draw: “James has had a bit of two weeks of uncertainty leaving Manchester United and then coming to us.

“He hasn't been able to train at a level. I spoke to him yesterday and he decided he needs at least a good week's worth.

Potential return game

Arsenal (A), Sunday 11 September or West Ham (H), Sunday 18 September.

Jordan Pickford

What happened

The No.1 goalkeeper picked up a thigh injury against Liverpool.

What's been said

A club statement said: “Jordan Pickford suffered a thigh injury against Liverpool on Saturday.

“The England international has undergone medical investigations this week and is not expected to return to action until after the next international break.”

Potential return game

Southampton (A), Saturday 1 October or Man Utd (H), Sunday 9 October.

Andy Lonergan

What happened

The No.3 keeper reportedly has a knee injury.

What’s been said

The Athletic reports: “Lonergan should return after the international break.”

Potential return game

West Ham (H), Sunday 18 September.

Mason Holgate

Mason Holgate receives treatment. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

What happened

The centre-back picked up a knee injury in Everton's 1-1 draw at Brentford last month.

He was spotted wearing a knee brace on the side of the pitch before the Merseyside derby.

What's been said

Lampard was hopeful Holgate wouldn't be unavailable for too long.

He said: “He’s opened up his knee and felt some pain so we are going to scan it in the next day or so.

“The feeling is it will be weeks, maximum, we hope, but may take him out of the next couple of games. I don’t want to jump the gun too much on that but hopefully it’s not a really bad injury.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina receives treatment during Everton’s loss to Chelsea. PIcture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

What happened

The Colombian defender sustained ankle ligament damage in the opening day-day defeat to Chelsea.

It was the third time Mina has left a game prematurely during Lampard's tenure.

What's been said

Lampard, via The Times, revealed that Mina would be unavailable for eight weeks.

That aligns with information on Everton’s website, which says the ex-Barcelona centre-back should be back to fitness in October.

Potential return game

Unknown.

Ben Godfrey

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Ben Godfrey of Everton is stretchered off the pitch after receiving medical treatment during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on August 06, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

What happened

The England international was so unlucky when he fractured his leg making a robust tackle in the first half of the Chelsea loss.

Godfrey was forced off on a stretcher.

What's been said

The versatile defender spoke to Everton’s pre-match show before the Merseyside derby about his recovery.

Godfrey said: “Mentally, it's tough. As players, football is all we know so for that to be taken away it's difficult to deal with - but I'm lucky that I've got good people at the Club, my teammates, family, friends. Everyone has kept me going, reminding me that it's only a temporary thing and I'll be back soon.

“When will I be back? I'm playing it by ear. It'll be a couple of months but I'm just taking each day at a time and when it's right, it'll be right.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Andros Townsend

Andros Townsend limps off during Everton’s FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The winger sustained an ACL injury against Crystal Palace in March and has been unavailable since.

What’s been said

Spekaing to talkSPORT at the end of June, Townsend said: “At the moment, I’m just in the gym, loading in the gym trying to strengthen the knee and the muscles around the knee.

“Hopefully, when pre-season starts, I’ll be back on the grass at some point then I’m still a few months away.

“The standard for an ACL injury is 6-9 months. I'm almost at three months so I'm either halfway or a third of the way through.”

Potential return game