Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed for Leeds United after leaving Everton as a free agent.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has completed the next move in his career following his departure from Everton. The striker has signed for Premier League new boys Leeds United, penning a three-year deal with the newly promoted club.

Calvert-Lewin spent a number of weeks as a free agent after he was released from the Toffees. His exit marked a disappointing end to his tenure on Merseyside, scoring just three league goals and sitting out a chunk of the season due to injury.

Fitness issues hampered Calvert-Lewin’s latter years at Everton. During the 2022/23 season in particular, the striker missed 21 Premier League games in total through three separate injury incidents.

Calvert-Lewin enjoyed his best season in blue when he notched 21 goals in all competitions throughout the 2020/21 campaign. Since then, injuries have played a big role in his dip in form.

Now, as he returns to Yorkshire, he is ready for a new chapter in his story and Daniel Farke is eager to see that unfold. Leeds will host Everton at Elland Road for their first match of the season, potentially presenting Calvert-Lewin with the chance to come up against his old side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin signs for Leeds United

Following his move to Leeds, manager Farke has described the transfer as a chance for the 28-year-old to ‘revive his career’.

“It's a chance for him to revive his career and reach his former heights, when he was outstanding at the Premier League level, and it's a big chance for us because we've got a proven Premier League player.

“The key for him right now is not to be over-motivated. We will build his fitness step by step so that he finds confidence back in his body and his rhythm. If he does so, he has shown what he can do and he can be outstanding for us.

“We don't have to speak about his qualities, he has more or less all the skills that you would like your striker to have. Of course, his last few seasons were interrupted by injuries but he still managed to play 26 games last season.”

Will Dominic Calvert-Lewin play against Everton?

Leeds announced the signing of Calvert-Lewin on Friday, August 15th. Based on Premier League registration rules, there is a possibility he could be eligible to face Everton in his first appearance but it all depends on when exactly he put pen to paper for the Whites.

Premier League regulations state that any new signings must be registered by 12pm on the working day before the club’s next match. As Leeds are due to face Everton on Monday, August 18th, they will have needed to register Calvert-Lewin before midday on the 15th.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Leeds managed to get the deal done before the 12pm cut-off. If they did, Calvert-Lewin will be available for selection to face the Toffees this game-week. If his registration came later than the Friday cut-off, he will need to wait until his new side’s away day to Arsenal on August 23rd to play for the first time.

His arrival was confirmed at around 2pm on Friday by Leeds, so it may be a close call if he is able to feature.

