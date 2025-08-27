A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy on a plinth | Getty Images

The EFL has confirmed a new rule ahead of the Carabao Cup third round draw tonight.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL has announced a new rule ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup third round draw, which will impact both Everton and Liverpool.

The Toffees will discover their next opponents, should they beat Mansfield Town tonight, but they run the increased risk of being drawn against a Premier League opponent in this early stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Moyes’ side will host League One side Mansfield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this evening for their place in the third round draw. Fulham, Brighton and Manchester United are also in action tonight to round off the second round results.

EFL confirm rule change for Carabao Cup third round draw

Liverpool, along with seven other clubs competing in European competitions this season, will be drawn separately to the rest of the third round teams tonight. The EFL has confirmed no teams competing in the Champions League or Europa League this season will be drawn against each other in the Carabao Cup third round.

“In-line with last year’s competition, this season’s Carabao Cup Round Three fixtures will take place across two weeks (beginning 15 and 22 September), with fixtures in the Champions League (week beginning 15 September) and Europa League (week beginning 22 September) also scheduled during this period,” the EFL confirmed in a statement.

“As UEFA competition fixtures cannot be rescheduled, and to enable the Carabao Cup to proceed within its agreed schedule without disrupting other League or domestic cup fixtures, the additional conditions will ensure that Clubs participating in the Champions League or Europa League cannot meet each other in Round Three of the League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would always be the EFL’s preference to conduct the draw in the traditional manner, but these changes have been forced upon us for the second season in succession as a result of UEFA’s failure to consult with the Leagues of Europe prior to finalising its competition schedule.”

As a result, two bowls will be used in tonight’s draw, with the eight clubs in Europe separated from the remaining 24. The eight will be drawn first to determine whether they are home or away, before the main draw takes place to confirm their opponents. This means Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur cannot be drawn against each other in the third round.

The third round fixtures will also be held across a two-week period due to a clash with European games.

How could Everton face in Carabao Cup third round?

This rule change means that Everton have an increased change of being drawn against one of the eight teams competing in Europe this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the Toffees progress past Mansfield Town this evening, they will be one of the last names in the second bowl for tonight’s draw. Once Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and the other five are drawn from bowl one, they will discover their third round opponents from the remaining 24 clubs.

The draw will take place after Manchester United’s clash with Grimsby Town at Blundell Park — kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight. Sky Sports will show the draw live after the conclusion of the match. The pre-draw determining whether Liverpool and the other teams in Europe are home or away will be carried out during the build-up to Grimsby vs Man United.

Everton will be among Brentford, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Man United, Brighton and Fulham as the Premier League clubs who could be drawn against the eight in Europe, should all progress into the third round draw after tonight’s games.

In other news, Everton eye Aston Villa and Tottenham target after West Ham midfielder bid rejected