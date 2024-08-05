Getty Images

Atalanta are reportedly keen on signing Everton striker Beto.

Atalanta have reportedly set their sights on an Everton forward after suffering an injury blow.

Le Dea are preparing for life in the Champions League after winning the Europa League last season - knocking out Liverpool in the quarter-finals before defeating Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

However, Atalanta have suffered a hammer blow as Gianluca Scamacca has suffered an ACL injury just a week before they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. The former West Ham United striker is set to spend at least six months on the sidelines.

As a result, the Bergamo outfit need a replacement. And having already signed Ben Godfrey from Everton for £10 million earlier this summer, TuttoAtalanta.com suggests the club have got Beto on their transfer list and are ready to make an ‘assault’.

It is claimed that La Dea are prepared to pay €20 million for the centre-forward, who is regarded as the ideal candidate for head coach Gian Piero Gasperini to fill the void of Scamacca.

Beto joined the Toffees last summer from Udinese for around £25 million. He had a mixed maiden season at Goodison Park, scoring five goals in 37 games. He was largely behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order and that has remained the case during pre-season.