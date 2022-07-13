Armando Broja is a transfer target for Everton during the summer transfer window.

Everton target Armando Broja has now linked up with Chelsea for their pre-season tour of America, according to reports.

Broja is back at Stamford Bridge after an eye-catching loan spell at Southampton last season.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals in 38 appearances in what was his maiden taste of regular senior football.

Broja's future in London this summer has been uncertain, however.

The Evening Standard reports that there have already been six meetings held around the Albania international's future.

Chelsea are weighing up whether to cash in on the £30 million-rated forward or for him to remain in manager Thomas Tuchel's plans.

But it's said that he’s now hopped on the private jet that took new signing Raheem Sterling to the US.

Frank Lampard is keen on signing Broja after Everton sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur for £60 million.

Lampard worked with Broja when he was Chelsea manager - even handing him his Premier League debut.

Premier League rivals West Ham United and Newcastle United are also said to be keen.

In addition, Everton are reportedly monitoring Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis.