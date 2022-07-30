Everton have been linked with a move for Armando Broja in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armando Broja starts for Chelsea in their pre-season friendly against Udinese this morning.

The striker’s future has been uncertain throughout the summer after returning on loan from Southampton.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He scored nine goals in 38 appearances for the St Mary’s outfit in what was his breakthrough senior campaign last season.

Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United have all been linked with Broja this summer.

The Toffees recently signed Dwight McNeil for up to £20 million from Burnley - although still need to find a replacement for Richarlison.

Yet Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s latest decision means that the 20-year-old may be in his plans for the upcoming season.

Broja did not play for the Stamford Bridge side last night in their first game against Udinese. Kai Havertz led the line in a strong team.

But the Albania international does spearhead Chelsea’s attack this morning in what appears to be a second XI.

The likes of Hakim Zayech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher - also linked with Everton - feature.

It suggests that Broja may be kept around Stamford Bridge - for the next few weeks at least - and offer competition.