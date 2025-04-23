Chelsea vs Everton team news - 9 players out and key striker doubtful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton return to action when they travel to Chelsea on Saturday (12.30pm BST).

The Toffees head to Stamford Bridge with Premier League safety secured. David Moyes was tasked with ensuring Everton avoided a relegation battle when returning as manager in January - and achieved that with five games to spare.

A total of 21 points have been accrued, with the Blues up to 13th in the table. That is the position that Moyes will be aiming to finish, at a minimum. While Everton are six points behind 12th-placed Crystal Palace, the Goodison Park boss will challenge his troops for a strong ending to the campaign.

Everton head into the Chelsea clash against the backdrop of a 2-0 loss to Manchester City. The Toffees were competitive for large chunks of the clash but succumbed to two late goals.

The London side, meanwhile, are in pursuit of Champions League qualification. Enzo Maresca’s side are sixth and face a battle to finish within the top five and book their spot in Europe’s elite club competition. They had to battle and score two late goals to come from behind and earn a 2-1 win over Fulham.

When the two sides met in the reverse fixture, it ended in a 0-0 draw. But Stamford Bridge has not proved a happy hunting ground for Everton as they have not secured a league win at the stadium since 1994.

Ahead of the game, here is the current injury news for both sides.

Chelsea team news

Wesley Fofana - out

The defender has been plagued by fitness issues in the past few years and a thigh problem will keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

Malo Gusto - out

The right-back sustained an injury in the closing stages of the victory over Fulham and Maresca admitted it was 'not a good one'.

Marc Guiu - out

The 19-year-old striker is on the comeback trail from a hamstring complaint.

Omari Kellyman - out

The summer signing from Aston Villa won't play again this season because of a hamstring issue.

Mykhailo Mudryk - out

The winger is currently provisionally suspended from playing football after he tested positive for the banned substance Meldonium last year.

Everton team news

Orel Mangala - out

The on-loan Lyon midfielder suffered an ACL injury in January. He will not play again this season.

Jesper Lindstrom - out

The winger, on loan from Napoli, is recovering from a hernia operation he had earlier this month.

Armando Broja - out

The striker is on loan at Everton from Chelsea and cannot play against his parent club as per Premier League rules.

James Tarkowski - out

The centre-back was forced off in the City loss with a hamstring injury Tarkowski immediately signalled to the bench that he needed to go off, which suggested it might be quite serious.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - major doubt

The striker is nearing the end of his recovery after suffering a serious hamstring injury in January. However, much will depend on whether Calvert-Lewin is back in training and if he is ready to be in a squad.