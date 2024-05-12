Chris Wilder. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sheffield United suffered a 1-0 defeat by Everton as their Premier League woes continued.

Chris Wilder heaped praise on Everton’s ‘classy’ supporters for the reception they gave Sheffield United after their loss at Goodison Park.

The Toffees earned a 1-0 victory over the Blades in their final home game of the 2023-24 season. Abdoulaye Doucoure settled matters in the 31st minute to secure a fourth win in five games for Sean Dyche’s side.

United travelled to Merseyside having already finished bottom of the table and relegated from the Premier League. The Blades had a dearth of clear-cut chances throughout the encounter, with Wilder ruing the same old issues that have condemned his side to the drop.

It will be the last time that Wilder stands in the Goodison dugout. United will be in the Championship next season while Everton will spend their final year at the Grand Old Lady before moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Wilder thanked Evertonians for giving United a warm reception after their defeat. And he believes it will be important fans created a similar atmosphere at the new ground as have done at Goodison.

Wilder said: “There’s a family history living in Liverpool with my dad being a Scouser. Right through the 1980s, we all know what special times there were. Speaking to Graham Stuart and Ian Snoddin, who I know well, when this place gets rocking it’s a really tough place.

“By talking to them, the new stadium is really important to the supporters that they make it a similar atmosphere. We did our best to quieten it down today but understanding having been here as a player and a manager and watching games when it gets rocking, it’s a difficult place to get a result.