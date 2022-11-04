‘Closer’ - Frank Lampard confirms Everton team news for Leicester clash

Everton injury news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Leicester City at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update ahead of Everton’s clash against Leicester City at Goodison Park tomorrow (17.30 BST).

The Toffees are looking relatively healthy when it comes to availability. Yerry Mina (ankle ligaments and calf) and Ben Godfrey (fractured leg) are now back in full training, with the pair not playing since coming off on the opening-day defeat to Chelsea with respective injuries.

But Lampard did not confirm if either will be able to feature against Leicester - although Mina is closer to being fit.

Everton boss Lampard said: “Ben Godfrey is back on the training pitch. Yerry Mina is in the last stage of that so is very close, we’re in a decent position with that.”