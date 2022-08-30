PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is a reported target for Everton, with Manchester United cooling their interest.

Cody Gakpo has admitted the final few days of the summer transfer window will be ‘like a puzzle’ when it comes to his future.

The PSV Eindhoven winger has been linked with several Premier League clubs after scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season.

Newcastle have also been mentioned but Manchester United’s interest has seemingly cooled having secured the signature of Antony from Ajax for £85 million.

Gakpo, 23, has already netted four goals in eight appearances for the Eredivisie heavyweights this term.

PSV, whose director of football is former Everton chief Marcel Brands, have reportedly slapped a £35 million price tag on the Holland international.

And with the English transfer window shutting at 23.00 BST on Thursday 1 September, Gakpo insists Antony’s switch to Old Trafford does not impact him.

What’s been said

Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring for Holland. Picture: JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “Fun for [Antony]...but for me and my future, I think that has no influence.

“It’s like a puzzle so in the next few days I will see which puzzle fits best.

“For me, it’d certainly not be bad to stay at PSV. We’ll see.”

Will Everton sign Cody Gakpo?

Frank Lampard certainly seems to want additional firepower before the transfer window closes.

Although Everton have signed Dwight McNeil and Neal Maupay - from Burnley and Brighton respectively - many supporters would concur they’re still a forward short.

Given the fee that has been mooted for Gakpo, much could depend on the future of Anthony Gordon, who has been the subject of interest from Chelsea.

Should the Toffees sell the homegrown winger - with a £60 million price tag mentioned if he is to be granted a departure - it would give them a significant war chest to find a replacement.