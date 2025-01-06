Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton suffered a 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth with pressure growing on manager Sean Dyche.

Everton owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) reportedly assessed Sean Dyche’s future over the weekend.

The Toffees suffered a 1-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Their struggles continued and they and have won just three of their 19 Premier League games this season. What’s more, with Ipswich Town earning a 2-2 draw against Fulham, Everton now find themselves only one points above the relegation zone. The Blues could drop to 17th tonight should Wolverhampton Wanderers earn a victory over Nottingham Forest.

Pressure is growing on manager Dyche, with sections of fans growing frustrated by results and the lack of attacking threat the Blues carry. Everton have scored just 15 league goals and failed to net in eight of their past 10 games. His comment that the recent run of one win in 12 games ‘doesn't look bad on paper, if there had been a few wins left many fans concerned.

TFG completed their takeover of Everton last month. With Dyche’s contract up at the end of the season, there has been some debate as to whether the American firm would look to make a change in the Goodison Park hot seat.

And after the Toffees have failed to win the four games TFG have been Everton’s owners, Dyche’s future has reportedly been discussed. According to Sky Sports News, TFG have been ‘assessing the club’s direction’. The plan was to conducted a ‘full and detailed review’ at the end of the campaign but there are ‘concerns about performances’ and talks on how to proceed have been afoot.

After TFG’s takeover, Dyche accepted that he has to win games if he is to earn a new contract and be the man in charge when Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. After holding talks with new executive chairman Marc Watts last month, Dyche said: “You’ve got to win games, that doesn’t change and I’m well aware of that. They mentioned that during this period of buying the club they’ve done a lot of homework and they understand the challenges that I’ve been through and we’ve collectively been through. Apart from the obvious challenge of winning games they’ve got absolutely no reason to question it [Dyche’s job].

“He [Watts] said you can go and tell them that. He said: ‘We’ve got no reason to question you. Every reason to support what you’ve been doing and hopefully support it further going forwards’.

“The obvious caveat is what I’m saying, not what they’re saying – I know you’ve still got to win games. While you’re winning games, hopefully, you continue to build a relationship. And that’s when they go, right, you’re our guy or you’re not our guy.”