Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Everton during the summer transfer window.

Conor Gallagher has insisted that he's working as hard as he can to make a Chelsea breakthrough amid Everton links.

The midfielder enjoyed a scintillating loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

In total, he scored eight goals and created three assists in 34 games as the Eagles finished a respectable 12th in the Premier League. Gallagher also broke into the England senior set-up.

The 22-year-old's future has been somewhat uncertain during the summer. It's been unclear if he will be in Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's plans or set for a fifth loan spell of his career.

But having jetted off with the Stamford Bridge outfit for their pre-season tour of America, Gallagher made it clear he wants to win his way into Tuchel's plans.

What’s been said

Conor Gallagher in action during pre-season in 2019. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "I feel like this is the season.

"I've been a Chelsea fan my whole life, my family have, it's been a dream to play [for Chelsea] but I want to try and impress, and play as much football as I can and affect the game when I'm on the pitch.

"[Tuchel] said he wants me to be part of the squad and to prove myself in pre-season, so that's the plan.

“I'm happy with that and just willing to work as hard as I can to prove to him that I can play for Chelsea.

"It's what I wanted to hear, it was a nice phone call that we had and it gave me a clear plan of pre-season and where I'm going to be. It was great to hear."

Will Everton sign Conor Gallagher?

Chelsea boss Tuchel is set to run the rule over Gallagher during pre-season.

That suggests that if the ex-West Brom loanee is granted a departure, it will be later in the transfer window.

Everton are in the market for an additional midfielder, with Fabian Delph released and Donny van de Beek heading back to Manchester United after his loan spell.