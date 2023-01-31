Despite both Merseyside clubs showing an interest, the Chelsea midfielder will remain at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher is now set to remain at Chelsea until the end of the season, despite strong interest from Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle United.

Everton made an official bid on Monday - a figure reported to be around £40m, with £5m in add-ons also included in the deal - which was promptly rejected by Chelsea, who are said to value him closer to £50m.

It’s another transfer blow for Everton, who had their deal for Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana rejected by the player, who opted to move to relegation rivals Southampton instead.

In a day of little movement, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes that Gallagher would be the difference between relegation and staying up - and called on the club to take the gamble.

“He’ll make things happen, he’ll close down and then that become infectious, if he closes down everyone follows and the crowd gets lifted. I would take a chance on him, not that you need to take a chance because he’s a good player - but I would take a chance on a loan deal.” Merson told Sky Sports News.

“You might have to pay £10m, but you have to gamble - you’re playing in the Championship next season or it costs you £10m, you have to weigh that up. At the moment, I think this team struggles to stay up.”