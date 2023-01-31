Conor Gallagher is now set to remain at Chelsea until the end of the season, despite strong interest from Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle United.
Everton made an official bid on Monday - a figure reported to be around £40m, with £5m in add-ons also included in the deal - which was promptly rejected by Chelsea, who are said to value him closer to £50m.
On the other side of the city, Liverpool’s interest was reported, but the Blues do not want to sell to a direct rival. Newcastle couldn’t strike a deal either, so the former Crystal Palace loanee will remain under Graham Potter for the duration of the season, according to David Ornstein.
It’s another transfer blow for Everton, who had their deal for Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana rejected by the player, who opted to move to relegation rivals Southampton instead.
In a day of little movement, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes that Gallagher would be the difference between relegation and staying up - and called on the club to take the gamble.
“He’ll make things happen, he’ll close down and then that become infectious, if he closes down everyone follows and the crowd gets lifted. I would take a chance on him, not that you need to take a chance because he’s a good player - but I would take a chance on a loan deal.” Merson told Sky Sports News.
“You might have to pay £10m, but you have to gamble - you’re playing in the Championship next season or it costs you £10m, you have to weigh that up. At the moment, I think this team struggles to stay up.”
With time ticking by, the main reports for Everton are a move for a forward - namely Coventry’s Viktor Gyökeres, Reading forward Lucas João and Genk Striker Paul Onuachu, according to the Daily Mail.