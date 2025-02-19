Everton signed Charly Alcaraz in the January transfer window while Everton Women also added to their ranks.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) have spoken of their delight after embarking on their first transfer window as Everton owners.

The January transfer window proved a challenge for Everton. Although Moyes wanted new players, the Blues had to adhere to Premier League profit and sustainability rules. In addition, there were few strikers available that represented value for money, which would have impacted the Blues’ ability to spend in the summer.

As a result, it meant that only Charley Alcaraz was signed from Flamengo on loan, which will become permanent should the midfielder make a certain number of appearances.

Everton Women, meanwhile, recruited Maren Mjelde following her exit from Chelsea. The Norway captain won the Women's Super League titles and the FA Cup four times.

And TFG have taken to social media to say that they ‘couldn’t be happier’ and shows ‘our commitment to excellence’. A post on X said: “As @everton football club joins the Friedkin family of brands, we’re excited to welcome Charly Alcaraz and Maren Mjelde to the team. Our commitment to excellence begins with great teammates and we couldn’t be happier to see these two joining the @everton Blues.”

Alcaraz impact

Since moving to Everton from Brazilian side Flamengo, Alcaraz has made a swift impact. He impressed off the bench when making his debut in the 2-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round - hitting the post with a free-kick.

After also making a substitute outing in the dramatic 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison, he was handed his full bow in last Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace. Alcaraz took his chance as he assisted Beto’s opening goal before slotting home the match-winner in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Moyes said: “We knew a bit about him when he came in in terms of energy and being a young player who can improve. We are so short on numbers but I think they are doing a brilliant job at the moment. The wins are taking us away from that relegation battle.

“We played him today and I think he did great for us and he got the goal. I thought he started to tire midway through the second half and he started to look as though he was getting cramp. It was lucky I didn’t take him off because he got the goal and after that we decided to change. But I am really pleased he has had a good start because we’re so short of players, we’re so short of players at the moment and we just can’t afford any more injuries or we’re really struggling then.”

Alcaraz could keep his starting berth when Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30pm). Moyes will welcome back Abdoualye Doucoure to his squad after he was sent-off following the Liverpool clash.