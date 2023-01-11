Everton transfer latest as Wout Weghorst’s move to Manchester United could allow Anthony Elanga to depart.

Evertonians have had to be patient and stoic during the opening 11 days of the January transfer window.

As Toffees supporters watch relegation rivals Southampton, Wolves and Leeds United splash the cash and bring in reinforcements, a new arrival at Goodison Park frustratingly eludes.

Advertisement

The domino effect is so often triggered when it comes to transfers. Once the first tumbles, the rest follow. Given the lack of funds and wiggle room Everton are working with this month, they could be waiting for the right pieces to fall into place to complete prudent deals. And that may soon happen as Wout Weghorst closes in on a move to Manchester United.

Certainly, there was widespread shock when the Red Devils' interest in Weghorst emerged. The 30-year-old scored just two goals in 18 games during Burnley's unsuccessful bid to avoid Premier League relegation after a £12 million arrival a year ago.

To Weghorst's credit, he's plundered nine goals on loan at Besiktas this campaign while he did well for Holland at the 2022 World Cup - firing a dramatic late double to take their quarter-final against eventual winner Argentina to extra-time and then penalties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That's seemingly convinced United to take a punt on Weghorst in their bid to finish in the top four. The Red Devils have reached a verbal agreement to sign Weghorst on loan for the second half of the season, per The Guardian. Besiktas first need to find a replacement, though, before they give United the green light.

Cameroon international Vincent Aboubakar is said to be the Turkish outfit's top target to fill the void of Weghorst. The former Porto striker has reportedly had his contract at Saudi Arabia outfit Al Nassr terminated due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Saudi Pro League rules state that clubs can only register up to eight foreign players. To make room for Ronaldo, who cut his second spell at Old Trafford short against the backdrop of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Al Nassr deemed Aboubakar surplus to requirements.

Should the 31-year-old join Besiktas, Weghorst's move to Erik ten Hag's side are expected to be given the thumbs up. Once United's forward options are augmented, it could open the door for Anthony Elanga to leave. The 20-year-old is a target for Everton as Frank Lampard aims to remedy issues in the final third. The Toffees have scored a meagre 14 Premier League goals, which is a significant reason why they are in the relegation zone.

Elanga's one of several forwards linked with a switch to Goodison Park. Any move would be a loan deal, with the Sweden international tied down until 2026 at Old Trafford and regarded as one for the future.

Advertisement

Yet the chance of playing a more prominent role could appeal as it would work two-fold. Everton would be strengthening their firepower in the final third. He's a versatile figure who can play in any of the three forward positions. Such versatility is a highly-valuable commodity.

Meanwhile, Elanga and United can benefit from him getting regular action and developing.