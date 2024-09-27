Getty Images

Crystal Palace injury news ahead of the clash against Everton.

Oliver Glasner has revealed Crystal Palace will be without Chris Richards for their clash against Everton tomorrow.

Both outfits have yet to win in the Premier League this campaign. The Blues have picked up just one point from their opening five games, with Palace accruing three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche's side will be hoping to deliver a triumph at Goodison Park and have lost just once to Palace in their previous 19 meetings.

And the Eagles have lost Richards to injury ahead of the encounter. The USA international has sustained a hamstring injury. However, head coach Glasner revealed that Trevoh Chalobah is poised to be included in his first squad since arriving on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

But attacking midfielder Matheus Franca remains absent despite being back in training along with Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riahd. Via Palace’s website, Glasner said: “[França and Chalobah] are available, but França won’t be in the squad after it was his first complete week with us. After almost six months, it would be unfair to him to be in the squad – but he feels well and he has no problems.

“Trevoh will be win the squad, and he is available, but we lost Chris Richards this week. He is not available for the next week as he has a hamstring injury. The other players are available. It’s Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad who can’t play, but the others had a good week and we go with confidence into Liverpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Glasner revealed that Ismaila Sarr was absent from training on Wednesday with a minor ankle injury. Rob Holding continues to be banished to train with the under-21s. The defender was not included in the Eagles’ squad photo for the 2024-25 season.