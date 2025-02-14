Glasner may face a battle to keep his best players this summer | Getty Images

Crystal Palace injury news on Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah.

Oliver Glasner has revealed that Crystal Palace are set to welcome back three key players for their clash against Everton.

The Toffees make the trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening aiming to extend their unbeaten Premier League streak to five games since David Moyes’ return as manager. Everton earned a dramatic 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby earlier this week.

Palace, meanwhile, are 12th in the table after recovering from a tough start. They’re also into the FA Cup fifth round after securing a 2-0 win at League Two side Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

Quadruple boost

Talisman Eberechi Eze missed the win because of a foot issue while Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah were also absent. But the trio have trained and are in contention. Palace boss Glasner said at his pre-match press conference: "There are no new issues, and all three are back.All three trained and are available for tomorrow."

Glasner also confirmed that Adam Wharton is ready to feature from the outset. The midfielder has struggled with injury this season but played for 60 minutes against Doncaster.

"It was surprising he could play 60 minutes!" Glasner added. "Even then he said: ‘Oh, come on, I’d like to play more!' He felt really well. He did well. He trained the whole week – no reaction on the load – and he's had a good week again. I think he’s ready and now, with the other players back, it’s maybe tough – but it's the best situation you can have as manager.

"We have him, Will Hughes and Jeff Lerma available in midfield. We have several options with our front three, the same with our wing-backs. We have a good situation at the moment, and we want to keep this for the next three months."

Chilwell latest

Palace signed Ben Chilwell on loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day. The left-back, who was linked with Everton, made his debut at Doncaster and it was his first outing since August, having been frozen out at Chelsea. Chilwell is also vying for a place from the outset. Glasner said: "For me, every player who is in the squad has to be able to start the game, otherwise it makes no sense. "Ben is ready to start. That doesn’t mean that he starts [against Everton] because also T [Tyrick Mitchell] did well – it’s now to find the best mix. It's not that we now have to change everything.

"We’ve been quite successful the last weeks and we want to stay consistent, but it’s good to have options. There will be busier periods in the next months; now we have one more week until Fulham [away], but then the next three-game week comes up, so it's good to have many options."

Everton, meanwhile, could be without as many as nine members of their squad. Moyes confirmed to the media that Iliman Ndiaye faces several weeks on the treatment table after suffering medial knee ligament damage in the first half against Liverpool. Ndiaye has been superb since joining the Blues from Marseille last summer, scoring eight goals in 26 games.