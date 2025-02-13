Everton and Crystal Palace injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to five games when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

David Moyes has made a magnificent impact since returning as Toffees manager. He was tasked with ensuring a relegation battle was avoided and that has been achieved so far. After three wins, Everton earned a much-deserved 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser sent the home faithful into raptures - as Everton moved 10 points clear of the drop zone. There is a real feelgood factor back around the club and momentum is building.

But the Toffees face a Palace side who have picked up of late and are 12th in the table, while they eased to a 2-0 FA Cup win over League Two side Doncaster last time out.

Ahead of the Selhurst Park encounter, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

Crystal Palace team news

Cheick Doucoure - out

The midfielder is on the treatment table with a long-term knee injury.

Chadi Riad - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer signing from Real Betis won’t play again this season after tearing his ACL.

Joel Ward - out

The Palace captain has an ongoing calf problem that has kept him out since Boxing Day.

Eberechi Eze - minor doubt

The Eagles’ talisman was not risked against Doncaster because of a pain in his foot.

Edward Nketiah - doubt

The striker twisted his ankle before the Doncaster win and much will depend on how he has recovered.

Ismaila Sarr - potential return

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger missed out against Doncaster because of illness but is likely to be back in contention.

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker is ruled out for a prolonged period with a hamstring issue suffered at Brighton last month.

Armando Broja - out

The on-loan Chelsea forward is still battling back from an ankle problem. He could be back sooner than first expected but is more than a month away from returning.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The young striker has not made a senior experience all season. He is currently recovering from a thigh issue and is in individual training. Chermiti may require minutes for the under-21s.

Dwight McNeil - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile forward could be absent for another six weeks. McNeil hasn’t made an appearance since the start of December.

Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain has had calf injuries throughout the season and been limited to only four appearances.

Orel Mangala - out

The Lyon loanee won’t play again this term after rupturing his ACL at Brighton. Mangala was a regular starter for Everton.

Iliman Ndiaye - out

Moyes admitted Everton would get more information on Ndiaye’s issues today after he limped off in the first half against Liverpool. But the summer signing from Marseille, who has scored eight goals this season, was visibly upset. There has been a photo circulating on social media of Ndiaye wearing a knee brace and on crutches in hospital. That is normal procedure for any sort of knee injury to limit the damage but it’s almost certain he will not be available just three days after his setback.

Abdoualye Doucoure - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder was given a second yellow card for celebrating in front of the Liverpool fans at full-time and has to serve a one-match suspension. Moyes admitted he was disappointed with Doucoure given how stretched Everton’s squad already is.

Nathan Patterson - doubt

The right-back has missed the past two games with a hamstring issue. Moyes will be hoping Patterson has recovered but no risks will be taken.