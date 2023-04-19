Register
Crystal Palace vs Everton team news: seven doubts and three ruled out of clash - gallery

Crystal Palace vs Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST

Everton return to action on Saturday when they face a mammoth trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees missed out on a big opportunity to edge themselves out of the dogfight at the bottom of the table last week as they fell to a 3-1 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche’s side were second best and the manager lamented how his troops let their hads drop after the Cottagers’ second goal. As a result, it left Everton in 17th and above the drop zone only on goal difference.

Everton have suffered long-standing issues on their travels for the past two seasons - and won a total of just three games. But if they’re to maintain their top-flight status then picking up three points on their travels is imperative.

Palace were in the scrap for survival but three straight wins since Roy Hodgson returned as interim manager has moved them up to 12th.

Ahead of the Selhurst Park fixture, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both teams.

1. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Everton captain Seamus Coleman wearing the rainbow captain's arm band in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The striker featured in a behind-closed-doors game against Chester at Finch Farm and could well be back involved for the first time in 11 games if he’s come through unscathed.

2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - possible return

The Everton captain suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to Man Utd and was forced to sit out against Fulham.

3. Seamus Coleman - doubtful

The midfielder had to watch the defeat to Fulham from the Goodison stands because of a groin issue.

4. Amadou Onana - doubtful

