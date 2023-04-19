Crystal Palace vs Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park.

Everton return to action on Saturday when they face a mammoth trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees missed out on a big opportunity to edge themselves out of the dogfight at the bottom of the table last week as they fell to a 3-1 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche’s side were second best and the manager lamented how his troops let their hads drop after the Cottagers’ second goal. As a result, it left Everton in 17th and above the drop zone only on goal difference.

Everton have suffered long-standing issues on their travels for the past two seasons - and won a total of just three games. But if they’re to maintain their top-flight status then picking up three points on their travels is imperative.

Palace were in the scrap for survival but three straight wins since Roy Hodgson returned as interim manager has moved them up to 12th.

Ahead of the Selhurst Park fixture, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both teams.

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - possible return The striker featured in a behind-closed-doors game against Chester at Finch Farm and could well be back involved for the first time in 11 games if he’s come through unscathed.

3 . Seamus Coleman - doubtful The Everton captain suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to Man Utd and was forced to sit out against Fulham.

4 . Amadou Onana - doubtful The midfielder had to watch the defeat to Fulham from the Goodison stands because of a groin issue.