Dan Friedkin. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton are reportedly keen on the AS Roma striker.

Evertonians will be encouraged by the early signs in the transfer window.

Despite there being financial concerns, the Toffees have shown they will not be bullied. Manchester United are said to have told Goodison Park chief to 'get real' over Jarrad Branthwaite's price tag. Given the defender's magnificent performances in the 2023-24 season, it should be Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. who need to become more pragmatic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Iroegbunam looks set to arrive from Aston Villa while talks are ongoing over Jack Harrison to re-sign on another season-long loan from Leeds United. A couple of additions before pre-season starts will be a welcome boost.

And there will be even better news if Dan Friedkin's exclusivity deal to complete an Everton takeover is confirmed. After a protracted saga involving 777 Partners, a smoother transition will be coveted.

In truth, there should be no major issues. Friedkin purchased another prominent club in AS Roma four years ago for a reported fee of around £550 million. He's a highly renowned businessman and multi-billionaire. Proof of funds should be no problem.

It is intriguing how Friedkin will run Everton and Roma simultaneously. Multi-club models usually have the 'mothership' team ie Manchester City in the City Football Group. But both Everton and Roma have ardent supporters and won't want to play a support act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blues fans will be hoping that Friedkin's arrival can inject funds into Sean Dyche's transfer kitty. Whether the takeover is ratified by the Premier League in time for the summer transfer window remains to be seen.

However, Friedkin could hand Everton a quiet boost even if he has not officially purchased Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake. That is because Dyche's side are reportedly eyeing a move for Tammy Abraham.

The striker has spent the past three years in the Italian capital. Joining from Chelsea for a reported £34 million, Abraham thrived in his maiden season as he fired 27 goals in 52 games - with Roma being crowned Europa Conference League winners.

In 2022-23, he was not as prolific as he scored only nine times in 54 games but did assist a further seven goals. On the final day, the 11-cap international suffered an ACL injury, which ruled him out for the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abraham made his return to action in April and managed to get 12 appearances under his belt in 2023-24, scoring in a draw against Napoli.

However, Roma are surprisingly said to want to cash in on Abraham this summer - and want £25 million. The 26-year-old is not short of admirers, according to reports, with Everton, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham all linked.

But given Friedkin's prospective Goodison takeover, that could give the Toffees a major advantage. Dyche may require a new striker should Dominic Calvert-Lewin depart. He has just a year remaining on his contract and Newcastle United are keen.

In truth, Everton may not want the volatile Beto to be first-choice centre-forward while Youssef Chermiti is very much learning his craft. Dyche will need a proven Premier League performer to spearhead his attack. Abraham indeed fits the bill as he scored a total of 21 English top-flight goals in 58 outings for Chelsea, which earned him his big-money switch to Roma.