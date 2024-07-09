Dan Friedkin could hand Everton blow in potential transfer tussle for £43m midfielder

Dan Friedkin. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton and AS Roma are both reportedly interested in the Man City midfielder.

Dan Friedkin is hoping to be the owner of two proud footballing institutions.

The American billionaire is currently in the process of completing an Everton takeover. Having been given exclusivity to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake, the period of due diligence is now being completed.

Should everything go smoothly, Friedkin - through his company the Friedkin Group - will be add the Toffees to their portfolio. The Texan has been at the helm of AS Roma since August 2020. In the subsequent four years, the Italian outfit’s financial situation has improved significantly while a maiden European trophy was claimed when the Giallorossi won the Europa Conference League in 2021-22.

Friedkin could have designs on Everton and Roma working closely together in the future and have synergy.

Yet respective managers Sean Dyche and Daniele De Rossi will very much be looking out for their own teams. And a transfer battle could be brewing.

It was several months ago that Everton were linked with a swoop for Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder is expected to depart Manchester City this summer, with his £43 million move to the Premier League champions from Leeds United in 2022 very much not working out. Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, although he struggled - making just 10 appearances.

Yet the 28-year-old proved himself as a more-than-capable player at Leeds and it’s why Pep Guardiola paid such a fee two years ago. A proper pre-season under his belt could recapture the sort of form that saw Phillips a regular in the England team that reached the final of Euro 2020.

Dyche previously tried to sign Phillips when he was Burnley manager and could reignite interest. Should Amadou Onana depart, Everton could look to dip into the midfield market for more experience, having signed 20-year-old Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa for around £9 million.

Despite his recent troubles, there still will seemingly be demand for Phillips - with Roma a potential suitor. According to Corriere della Sera, the Serie A side are interested in Phillips along with Fulham - who are set to lose Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.