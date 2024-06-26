Dan Friedkin hands out €10m contract as potential Everton 'long-term vision' hint dropped
Dan Friedkin is currently in the process of completing an Everton takeover.
The American billionaire, through the Friedkin Group, earned exclusivity rights last week to pursue a purchase of majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake. A period of due diligence is now underway.
Friedkin has owned AS Roma for the past four years, with supporters of the club impressed by what they have seen. The Texan family have improved the financial situation markedly in the Italian capital. Roma have had to comply with UEFA financial fair play rules but a recent report suggested that a 25% net profit has been made - and spending is no longer are being carefully monitored.
And it appears that Friedkin has greater ambitions for Roma. He previously hired Jose Mourinho, who guided the Giallorossi to Europa Conference League glory in 2022, as well as signing big-hitters Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.
And reports suggest that a return to the Champions League is very much on the agenda. It’s been five years since Roma competed in Europe’s elite club competition, having reached the semi-finals in 2018.
That was likely the hope under Mourinho but the former Real Madrid and Chelsea supremo was sacked in January, with Daniele De Rossi handed the Stadio Olimpico reins in a caretaker capacity. De Rossi is a Roma legend, having made 616 appearances during his playing days, and made an impressive start to his career in the hot seat of his boyhood club -guiding them to the Europa League semi-finals and sixth place in Serie A.
The 2006 World Cup winner with Italy now been handed the job on a permanent basis, signing a deal until June 2027. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the contract is worth almost €10m over three years. And he’s been set a clear target that is to qualify for the Champions League.
Roma will be competing with the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta and arch-rivals Lazio for a place among Europe’s best teams. It will be a tall order but hardly unachievable.
And perhaps it is a hint towards what Friedkin will be aiming for at Everton in the long term. The short-term aim will be to bring financial stability after several years of turmoil. Friedkin will know that the Blues are a significant way off competing for European competition after two Premier League relegation battles and being docked eight points last season for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.
But without being docked points, Everton would have finished 12th in 2023-24. And with steady progress, Friedkin could well be optimistic that qualification for the Europa League or Europa Conference League is a possibility.
