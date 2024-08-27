Getty Images

Everton FC news: A video went viral when fans were seen heckling the Everton squad as they boarded a train in London.

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has told Everton’s players to ‘get on with it’ after a video, which showed the squad taking abuse from a small group of fans, went viral.

In the aftermath of their heavy 4-0 defeat to Tottenham, the squad were seen heading onto a train after the game to go back to Merseyside. But they were confronted by a group of fans who jeered them, leading to an unsavoury situation, further emphasising the disconnect between the current squad and its fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven goals conceded in their opening two games has ensured the ‘doom and gloom’ feeling has continued and there are still questions over multiple player’s futures heading into the final days of the window - and we still await the outcome of a potential takeover from John Textor. All of these factors have added to the scrutiny and pressure - culminating in the incident we saw over the weekend.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy commented on the fan situation, telling Everton’s players to essentially get on with it. “As a player you have to show some resilience. Understand your position, understand the club you’re playing for and how passionate the fans are, and make it better by playing better. Just get on with it, take it on the chin and do better. If a bit of verbal abuse from a few lads is going to affect you as a Premier League footballer, you’ve got no chance.” Gary Neville also agreed with the fans while speaking on Sky Sports Football Podcast - claiming that they deserve better after Everton’s recent performances. “Everton fans go every game, 10’s and 10’s of thousands, and they just let get down, by poor performance levels over many years now and it’s really disappointing.”

Loading....

Sean Dyche’s side have the chance to rectify the situation somewhat this week, however, as they welcome Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup tonight before facing Bournemouth at Goodison Park on the weekend before the first international break.