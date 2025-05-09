David Moyes breaks silence on Everton 'truth' about re-signing Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur
David Moyes has denied that Everton are keen to re-sign Richarlison.
The striker appears that he could leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window - three years after leaving the Toffees for North London. Richarlison was a fans’ favourite at Goodison Park and has remained favoured by supporters since his £60 million exit.
However, things have not worked out for the Brazil international at Spurs and he’s been hampered by injury for large periods. Everton will be in the market for a new centre-forward in the upcoming window, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s deal set to expire and Armando Broja heading back to Chelsea after an underwhelming loan spell.
But speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League, Moyes has declared there is ‘no truth’ behind the rumours. The Everton manager said: "There is zero truth in that in my side"
