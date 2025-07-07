David Moyes calls up 17-year-old 'with a lot of potential' for Everton training camp

Everton have returned for pre-season but David Moyes is currently short of senior options.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s preparations for the 2025-26 season are underway.

The Toffees have returned after their summer break and now David Moyes will put his troops through their paces ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Moyes will oversee his first pre-season since returning as Everton manager in January. And there’s no doubt that those involved will be pushed by the Blues supremo. Moyes has made it no secret that he wants Everton to start challenging at the upper echelons of the Premier League again. He garnered plenty of praise after taking the Toffees from a relegation battle to comfortably staying in the top flight next term. Now it’s about keeping the momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The start of pre-season is not the ideal scenario - but it’s hardly unexpected. A major squad overhaul was always expected at Everton this summer given the number of players who were out of contract. In total, nine members of last campaign’s squad have departed, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

While Everton only returned back for duty next week, Moyes has opted to take his troops away to Scotland. The likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, who signed a new five-year contract last week, Dwight McNeil, James Garner, Jake O’Brien and Beto have been spotted in footage uploaded by the club’s media team.

As were Charly Alcaraz, who has joined the Blues on a permanent basis from Flamengo after scoring two goals and creating three during a loan spell, Youssef Chermiti, Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko. James Tarkowski continues his recovery from a serious hamstring injury sustained towards the end of last campaign.

Idrissa Gana Gueye, who is poised to commit his future, was not sighted but he has been given additional time off after representing Senegal in the post-season international break along with Iliman Ndiaye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senegal beat Jordan Pickford’s England 3-1 at Wembley. The goalkeeper was not between the posts as the Three Lions lost to an African nation for the first time in history. Pickford has also been given an extended holiday.

Moyes needs recruits in several areas of the pitch, and back-up for Pickford is one of them after No.2 Joao Virginia and veteran Asmir Begovic left at the end of their respective deals. As a result, Moyes has three relatively inexperienced stoppers with the squad before he brings in additions.

The most senior figure is Harry Tyrer. The 23-year-old has spent the past three years out on loan, most recently with League One side Blackpool. Tyrer made 42 appearances for the Seasiders during the 2024-25 campaign.

Teenage duo called up

Also spotted with the group is Douglass Lukjanciks. Aged only 17, Lukjanciks is highly thought of at Everton and has represented England at under-18 level. He signed a professional contract last October having been linked with Manchester City. Former Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said via the club’s website: “Douglass is a talented young goalkeeper with a lot of potential and we are very pleased he has extended his stay here with us at Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His attributes have been recognised by England at under-18 level and, with the excellent coaches we have within our academy, along with the other fine keepers to learn from, we are confident Douglass will keep progressing at the club.”

In addition, 18-year-old George Pickford, no relation for the Toffees’ No.1, is also among the goalkeepers involved after youngsters Billy Crellin and Zan-Luk Leban left at the end of last month. George Pickford has also represented England under-18s.

Armstrong opportunity

Harrison Armstrong will be hoping to catch the eye of Moyes. The midfielder, 18, spent the second half of last term on loan at Derby County where he thrived. He made 15 appearances and scored once goal at the Rams avoided Championship relegation.