Getty Images

Everton team to face Aston Villa in the Premier League confirmed.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns from injury to spearhead Everton’s attack in David Moyes’ first game as manager against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

Moyes’ second stint as Toffees boss begins in earnest as he aims to propel the club out of a Premier League relegation battle. Everton are currently a point above the drop zone, which led to the sacking of Sean Dyche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And returning some 12 years after his exit, Moyes is handed an immediate boost with Calvert-Lewin fit after missing last week’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough with an ankle knock. That is one of two changes from the previous league game - a 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth. Jack Harrison has been handed a starting spot ahead of Jesper Lindstrom on the right flank.

Meanwhile, Moyes has handed a place on the bench to 18-year-old striker Martin Sherif, with Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti injured. But there is no place on the bench for Seamus Coleman, who missed the previous three games. Coleman and Leighton Baines - now part of Moyes’ coaching staff - were in charge of the Peterborough victory. Dwight McNeil (knee) remains unavailable along with James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot).

Moyes will be hoping for a winning start against a Villa side who are eighth in the table.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gana, Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O'Brien, Lindstrom, Armstrong, Sherif.