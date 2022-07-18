David Moyes closing in on delivering Everton summer transfer window blow

West Ham United are winning the race for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Armando Broja has left Chelsea's pre-season tour early - but it doesn’t sound like good news for Everton.

The Toffees have been targeting the striker this summer as they look to replace Richarlison at the top end of the pitch.

Broja, 20, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Southampton last season where he scored nine goals in 38 appearances.

Yet his future has been uncertain throughout the summer - with Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United all linked.

But the Albania international is set to depart the States as a potential switch away from Stamford Bridge accelerates.

However, it looks to be West Ham who are winning the race for Broja.

The Hammers, who are managed by former Everton boss David Moyes, have submitted a bid in excess of £30 million, per the Daily Mail.