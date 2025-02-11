Vitalii Mykolenko. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news ahead of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park against Liverpool

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Moyes leads the Toffees into the final battle between the two sides at Goodison Park ahead of the club’s move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium next season. Both sides have won 41 of the contests.

Everton head into the game against the backdrop of a 2-0 FA Cup loss to AFC Bournemouth. They were without full-back pair Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson for the fourth-round tie. Mykolenko was absent because of a calf setback, while Patterson sustained a hamstring issue in training.

Moyes revealed that Mykolenko could be back for the game after resuming training. The Everton manager said at his pre-match press conference: “He’s started some training today so hopefully he could be available. That’s probably going to be the only one.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Dwight McNeil (knee) remain unavailable because of long-term issues. Seamus Coleman (calf) hasn’t played for Everton since the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day and has been limited to only four appearances all season.

Youssef Chermiti is working his way back from a thigh injury, having not played this term following a previous foot issue.

Orel Mangala, who is on loan from Lyon, won’t play again this campaign after rupturing his ACL.