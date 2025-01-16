David Moyes confirms two new Everton injuries as star ruled out for three months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton injury update on Armando Broja and Seamus Coleman with a clash against Tottenham Hotspur up next.

David Moyes has admitted Everton are set to hold talks with Chelsea over the possibility of terminating Armando Broja’s loan deal.

The striker suffered an ankle injury and was stretchered off during last week’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United. And after undergoing a second scan earlier this week, Broja is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

As a result, Moyes has confirmed that Everton plan to hold discussions with Chelsea about ending the season-long loan deal. As things stand, the Blues do not have a domestic loan spot free. Jack Harrison is on loan from Leeds United.

Speaking after the 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in his first game since returning as manager, Moyes said: “We think he is going to be out for somewhere between 10-12 weeks. It’s his ligament, ankle. It would probably mean there is maybe a possibility, and it’s not done yet, there’s a possibility he would have to go back to Chelsea because it might use up, we might try to find a way because we can’t get loans up as well. Our loans are full.”

In addition, Moyes explained why Seamus Coleman was absent from the squad against Villa. The Everton captain has been plagued with issues throughout the campaign and has managed only four appearances so far. He was due to be back on the bench against Peterborough before taking charge of the game along with Leighton Baines. But Coleman sustained a calf issue in training ahead of the Villa encounter.

However, Moyes has held discussions aplenty with the skipper since returning to the Goodison driving seat - after signing the Republic of Ireland international for just £60,000 in 2009. “Seamus was huge, I have had plenty of conversations with Seamus since I was back,” added Moyes. “Unfortunately, Seamus had a bit of a calf strain picked up in training.

“I will have him close to me and he’ll be around. Whereas I was telling him what the club was about and what was happening, he is now doing that to me. He is very good in the dressing room with the players as everyone will know. The best £60,000 I have spent for a long time, that’s for sure.”