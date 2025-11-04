David Moyes was forced to settle for a draw on his return to old club Sunderland. | Getty Images

This Everton star struggled at Sunderland and might need to change position to rediscover his best form

David Moyes did not quite enjoy the return to former club Sunderland he was hoping for, as his Everton side drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light on the Scotsman’s first Premier League return since the Black Cats were relegated under his stewardship in 2017.

Everton began the match strongly and led thanks to Iliman Ndiaye’s dazzling solo goal in the first quarter of an hour. But the game would change when Thierno Barry blazed over from close range, and Sunderland came into the ascendency in the second period. While a draw was ultimately a fair result against the Toffees’ high-flying opponents, the visitors’ struggles to take the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half will have caused concern.

One man in particular faded quickly in the game, as he has done all-too often in recent weeks. Following much excitement and anticipation earlier in the season, things have not quite gone to plan.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall must switch positions or risk being dropped by Moyes

Despite receiving significant media attention and managerial praise in the weeks which followed his £28million summer move from Chelsea, Everton attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has not done enough to impact matches in recent weeks and the Toffees’ creativity is suffering as a result.

The Nottingham-born midfielder registered a goal and an assist away at bottom club Wolves in August but has failed to contribute to a single goal since, creating just two chances across his last three Premier League matches. Playing behind the striker, a lot of the impetus should be on the former Leicester City man to make things happen but he is often going absent in matches.

While the 27-year-old’s industry and quality on the ball is not questioned, he has never been prolific in terms of goals or assists at this level. He barely got a look-in at Chelsea last season, while he has only bagged four goals and six assists in 81 top-flight appearances overall.

Dewsbury-Hall often played as a deeper-lying central midfielder during his time at Leicester, only converting to a more attack-minded player in the Foxes’ Championship title-winning season in 2023/24, when be registered 12 goals and 14 assists. But there are no guarantees that this record is transferable to the top flight, and so it has proven so far during his time at Everton.

Dewsbury-Hall should play in deeper role to give Toffees more creativity

Playing Dewsbury-Hall in behind the striker has not worked as desired in recent weeks, and so it might be time for Moyes to try something different as he attempts to get the best out of his Everton side.

The Toffees have the likes of Tyler Dibling, Dwight McNeil and Charly Alcaraz sat on the bench at present, all of whom would fancy themselves to start in an attacking midfield role - though the latter hardly covered himself in glory during an error-strewn cameo at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes currently opts for a double-pivot of Idrissa Gueye and James Garner, who have barely missed a minute for the Toffees and have created a solid foundation for the attacking players in front of them. But Moyes could be smart to deploy Dewsbury-Hall in a deeper-lying role, to allow for more control of possession in the midfield area. Alternatively, he could opt to start a midfield three and give Grealish and Ndiaye more freedom to roam in behind the striker and cause chaos.

Dewsbury-Hall is more than capable of playing in either role, as he has proven in the past. A change in position may even give a boost to his admittedly-slim England chances, as the 27-year-old recently pledged his international allegiance to the Three Lions but may find the attacking midfield position arguably the most highly-competitive on the park.

It is clear that some experimentation could serve Moyes well, as the Toffees have sleepwalked down into 14th place and are already beginning to look over their shoulders. If they are defeated by Fulham at Hill Dickinson Stadium next weekend and West Ham United beat Burnley, the Toffees will be just two points above the dotted line. It could be time for Moyes to change things up.