David Moyes sends clear Everton message to Farhad Moshiri amid ‘money’ admission

Pressure is on Everton manager Frank Lampard after suffering a 2-0 loss to West Ham.

David Moyes believes it would be the wrong decision to sack Frank Lampard as Everton manager.

The Toffees sunk further into the Premier League relegation mire as they suffered a 2-0 loss to West Ham United.

It leaves Everton joint-bottom of the table and they’ve not won their past 10 top-fllight matches. As a result, Lampard’s position as manager has come under further pressure.

West Ham manager Moyes spent 11 years in the Goodison Park hot seat between 2002-2013.

While he has his own challenge to keep the Hammers in the Premier League, he also does not want to see Everton plunge into the Championship.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri refused to answer if Lampard will be axed from his post. And Moyes hopes that his former club stick with Lampard.

Moyes told reporters: “When you’re in the job, I think you understand that football managers are fair game but I think, if you’re really being honest, for a man to come in here and ask another man about losing his job in the world we live in at the moment isn’t the right thing to do. I’m guessing you’ve all got editors or people who are telling you to ask that question and because of the position we’re in - we have to take that and get on with it.

“I would hate to think that Everton would go down because they mean so much to me over the years but obviously everything I’m doing at the moment is to get West Ham in the best position and hopefully try and win a trophy as well. I think the money that’s involved in being a Premier League club is such a big thing, it really is - for all the clubs. I’m still not sure whether that makes it an excuse to ask the question but I understand that the people who work have to ask those questions because that’s what you’re employed to do as well.