How Everton have fared since David Moyes returned to the club | Getty Images/ Canva

David Moyes has done a steady job at Everton since replacing Sean Dyche

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 11 January 2025, a familiar face returned to Merseyside as Everton confirmed the re-appointment of popular manager David Moyes nearly 12 years on from his departure.

The Scotsman was in charge of the Toffees between 2002-2013 as he guided the club to the FA Cup final in 2009 and European qualification in 2005 after securing a fourth-place finish ahead of fierce rivals Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes, as he did 23 years ago, arrived at a perilous time for the football club. They were just one point above the drop zone and struggling immensely for form and confidence under Sean Dyche, who had appeared to have lost his grip on performances and results.

Everton had a new stadium on the way and simply couldn’t afford a relegation to the second tier of English football. Ultimately, they never looked close to dropping down to the Championship, finishing 13th and 23 points clear of 18th placed Leicester City by the end of play in May.

Moyes has now been given a remit to try and get Everton back into the upper echelons of the Premier League table as was often the case during his first tenure as manager. But have they been producing results consistently that highlight the potential for a European push? Or is talk of football on the continent still a bit premature? Here we take a look at the Premier League table since the return of Moyes and how Everton compare to Liverpool, Manchester United and their remaining top-flight rivals.

The Premier League table since David Moyes became Everton manager

Everton have enjoyed a steady rise since swapping Sean Dyche for David Moyes earlier this year. Since early January, they are the fifth best performing team in the Premier League, picking up 38 points from a possible 72 this calendar year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have won 10, drawn eight and lost just six league matches under the Scotsman since his return. They notably only lost two of their matches at Goodision Park before departing in May and are yet to be beaten at the Hill Dickinson stadium in a league match this term.

They’ve found the net 33 times in this period, giving them an average of 1.4 goals per game. While conceding just 24 times, giving them a positive goal difference of nine. The Toffees have fared better than the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, who are all competing in Europe, which suggests Everton could be darkhorses for football on the continent next term if they keep this upwards momentum flowing.

Unfortunately, the one down side if you are an Everton fan reading this is that their rivals Liverpool have 53 points and are by some distance the best team in the country at present.

It’s worth noting that this data was taken before Saturday 27 September and only goes up to the fifth matchweek of the 2025/26 season - in order to try and give the fairest reflection with the Toffees not in action until Monday night. Here is the full Premier League table based on David Moyes’ second stint as Everton boss so far.

Liverpool - 53 Man City - 41 Arsenal - 41 Chelsea - 41 Everton - 38 Crystal Palace - 38 Newcastle - 37 Brighton - 35 Aston Villa - 34 Bournemouth - 33 Brentford - 33 Fulham - 32 Nottingham Forest - 30 Man Utd - 26 Wolves - 26 Tottenham - 24 West Ham - 23 Leicester City - 11 Sunderland - 8 Leeds United - 7 Ipswich - 6 Burnley - 4