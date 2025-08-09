David Moyes, Head Coach of Everton acknowledges the fans following the pre-season friendly match between Everton and AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news after the 1-0 loss against AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton will assess the extent of Vitalii Mykolenko’s injury after he limped off in the final pre-season friendly ahead of the Premier League campaign,

The left-back was substituted in the 12th minute of the Toffees’ 1-0 defeat by AS Roma in the first match in front of a capacity crowd at Hill Dickinson Stadium. It appeared that he sustained a groin problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that Mykolenko is now doubtful for Everton’s opening fixture of the 2025-26 season when they travel to Leeds United on Monday 18 August. Asked about Mykolenko’s injury, Everton manager Moyes told reporters: “Nothing yet. We'll wait to see when the report comes back when we get a chance.”

Everton were boosted by the return of Jarrad Branthwaite, who missed the pre-season tour of America with an injury. However, Nathan Patterson was yet again absent because of a suspected hernia. There was also no place for the highly-rated teenager Harrison Armstrong on the bench, with the midfielder sustaining a thigh issue in training. Moyes added: “Patterson is getting checked for a hernia. Armstrong picked up a bit of a thigh strain in training.”

Everton had chances against Roma, with Jame Tarkowski shaving the woodwork in the first half while Iliman Ndiaye spurned a gilt-edged opportunity early in the second period. However, the Italian visitors started to enjoy more success and broke the deadlock in the 70th minute through Matias Soule.

On the performance, Moyes said: “First half, I thought we were OK. I didn't think we played so well in the second half. We missed a couple of opportunities to get in front but maybe didn't take them. First half was OK, second half was not so good.”