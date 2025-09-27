Adam Aznou of Everton during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Adam Aznou is still to make his Everton debut after joining from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

David Moyes has admitted that Adam Aznou is still working his way towards being ready for Everton’s first team.

The Toffees signed the left-back from Bayern Munich for a fee of £8 million in the summer transfer window. Aznou was signed with an eye towards the future, having played only four times for the German giants and a further 13 times during a loan spell at Real Valladolid last season.

The 19-year-old still awaits his official Everton debut. He has not played in a game since coming off the bench in a pre-season loss against AS Roma. Aznou did have an ankle injury but has recovered. However, he was an unused substitute for the 2-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, with Seamus Coleman preferred at left-back.

Aznou is again set to be on the bench for Monday night’s clash against West Ham United in the Premier League, with Vitalii Mykolenko due to return on the left-hand side of defence.

On Aznou’s development when asked by LiverpoolWorld, Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “He's got a bit to do before he's going to be ready for the first team but we were aware of that when we bought him.”

Moyes made a total of seven games for the Wolves game, handing chances to the likes of Dwight McNeil, Charly Alcaraz, Tim Iroegbunam, as well as summer signings Thierno Barry and Tyler Dibling.

However, Everton struggled throughout and did not do themselves any favours to thrust their way into Moyes’ plans to start against West Ham.

Asked what he does when he gives players an opportunity and it hasn’t worked for them, Moyes said: “I think those players are first-team players. We expect them to perform whenever they get the opportunity to do so. You just need to ask them that, probably not me. I believe they are ready. How many changes did Wolves make? Nine, I think. They won the game, so sometimes it’s the result that matters more than anything.”

He added: “I’ve got nobody knocking on my door. It’s my choice, it’s my decision who plays. I play the people who I think are ready to play and look as if they’re prepared to play. It’s all my decision, nothing to do with them, it’s my choice. The players we’ve been picking for most of the games have been doing really well, so don’t get that wrong.”