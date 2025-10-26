AFP via Getty Images

Everton suffered a 3-0 loss against Tottenham but had a potential equaliser ruled out by VAR.

David Moyes had no complaints about Everton’s disallowed goal in their defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees were beaten at Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time as they fell to a 3-0 loss at the hands of the north London side. Spurs took the lead in the 19th minute through Micky van de Ven’s header.

Everton thought they equalised five minutes later when Jake O’Brien nodded home from a corner. However, a VAR review deemed that Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish were interfering with Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and the goal was disallowed by on-field referee Craig Pawson.

Van de Ven doubled the visitors’ advantage from another corner in first-half stoppage-time and Pape Matar Sarr put the game to rest in the 89th minute.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Moyes said: "I've seen it and I think it was the right decision. It wasn't a goal. In the end, it was the right decision. The position Ndiaye took up with the goalkeeper. If it happened to me, I wouldn't be happy

"We don't need to react in any big fashion. We played a good Tottenham team. They're in the Champions League. We've moved from the stadium, the position we were in needed to improve. First defeat at the stadium since we moved here.”

On the performance overall, which condemned Everton to successive Premier League defeats, Moyes added: “We were undone. Really disappointed. We don't concede a lot from corners and I have to praise Tottenham. Thomas Frank works a lot on it.

"We played well today. We had as much of the game as Tottenham and probably as many chances. We got undone with set pieces and that's what happened. We need to be more clinical and a bit more creative with how we can make better chances. We had enough opportunities, but couldn't get it. We can't change the players we've got, so we'll keep practicing. The goals will come.”

Everton captain James Tarkowski agreed that O’Brien’s header being chalked off was correct. The centre-back said: "To me, if that was given against us, I would be disappointed. It’s a bit subjective but from what I have seen it was probably offside."