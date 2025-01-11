Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Moyes is primed to return to Everton and his first game will be against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

David Moyes has returned as Everton manager.

The Scot pens a two-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park to replace Sean Dyche, who was sacked hours before the FA Cup win over Peterborough on Thursday night. The Blues are only one point above the Premier League relegation zone and won just three of their 19 fixtures.

Moyes spent 11 years as Toffees boss between 2002-2013. He secured Everton’s highest Premier League finish when they claimed fourth spot in the 2004-05 season and qualified for the Champions League. The Toffees were also beaten in the 2009 FA Cup final at Wembley.

Moyes is afforded a home fixture for his first game in charge when Everton face Aston Villa on Wednesday. Unai Emery’s side are eighth in the table and earned a 2-1 triumph over West Ham - Moyes’ former club he left last summer - in the FA Cup last night. But Villa did lose ex-Toffees midfielder Ross Barkley to injury and he was replaced by another former Everton man in Amadou Onana.

Emery reckons that Barkley could be absent for three weeks so will miss the clash against his boyhood club. The Villa Park boss said: "He had a small injury in his calf. Hopefully not a lot, but we will check him. Normally an injury like that can be two or three weeks out."

Meanwhile, Everton are awaiting news on Armando Broja. The striker has had little luck with injuries, having arrived on loan from Chelsea with an Achilles issue while he limped out of last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth with a back problem.

Against Peterborough, Broja had to be stretchered off the pitch after a tackle from Posh midfielder Emmanuel Fernandez. Leighton Baines, who was taking charge of Everton along with captain Seamus Coleman, admitted the injury ‘didn’t look good’ but the Albania international did not need to go to hospital. On X, the account @physioscout has given a prognosis of the injury Broja may have sustained. He could be absent for up to six weeks, it is claimed.

A post said: “Armando Broja had to be stretchered off with a right lower-leg injury. Baines added in the presser: ‘It's a lower-leg injury but he hasn't been taken to hospital’. By video, it looks more of a moderate/high-grade medial ankle sprain or syndesmosis injury. He looked to be in an eversion position when he planted his foot.

“X-rays will be needed to clear fractures, which is always a concern. These aren't the typical lateral ankle sprain, and will take longer (usually) to recover from. Recovery Time: Typically 2-6 weeks Hopefully surgery is avoided if syndesmotic injury (8-12 weeks). Possibility of calf strain as well.Wishing the best for Broja who has had a bad run with injuries recently.”