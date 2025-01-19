Everton team to face Tottenham Hotspur confirmed.

O’Brien has had limited minutes since arriving from Lyon in the summer transfer window. He’s only made three league appearances so far - but is handed a chance as David Moyes aims for his first win since returning as manager.

That is one of two changes from the 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa earlier this week. Jack Harrison drops to the bench, with Jesper Lindstrom coming in. Moyes could deploy a wing-back system with three centre-backs playing in O’Brien, James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite. Martin Sherif, an 18-year-old striker, is again on the bench.