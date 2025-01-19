David Moyes hands out full Everton debut as two changes made against Tottenham Hotspur

Everton manager David Moyes. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)Everton manager David Moyes. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Everton team to face Tottenham Hotspur confirmed.

Jake O’Brien is handed his full Premier League debut as Everton face Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

O’Brien has had limited minutes since arriving from Lyon in the summer transfer window. He’s only made three league appearances so far - but is handed a chance as David Moyes aims for his first win since returning as manager.

That is one of two changes from the 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa earlier this week. Jack Harrison drops to the bench, with Jesper Lindstrom coming in. Moyes could deploy a wing-back system with three centre-backs playing in O’Brien, James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite. Martin Sherif, an 18-year-old striker, is again on the bench.

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gana, Lindstrøm, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, Young, Armstrong, Sherif.

