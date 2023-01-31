David Moyes makes Michail Antonio transfer claim amid Everton deadline day links

Everton transfer news with West Ham United striker Michail Antonio linked on January transfer deadline day.

David Moyes has ruled out the prospect of Michail Antonio leaving West Ham United on January transfer deadline day.

Everton are aiming to bolster their striking options ahead of tonight’s 23.00 GMT cut-off point.

A raft of forwards have been linked with a move to Goodison Park - with Antonio being one of them.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at West Ham this season but scored in last night’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat of Derby County.

And while Moyes admitted that ‘money talks’ it is unlikely that Antonio will be departing the London Stadium.

Speaking after the Derby win, Moyes said: “Money talks in football everywhere but at the moment, no, I’d say there’s no chance.