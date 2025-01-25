Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has been linked with Everton in the January transfer window.

David Moyes believes that the Championship can be a market for Everton to recruit.

The Toffees have yet to make a signing in the January transfer window. That is despite Moyes insisting that reinforcement are needed for Everton to avoid a Premier League relegation battle. They currently sit four points above the bottom three ahead of today’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

During his first stint in the Goodison Park hot seat, Moyes frequently had limited funds but made plenty of shrewd signings. He dipped into the second tier on several occasions, bringing in the likes of Tim Cahill (Millwall), Joleen Lescott (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United).

Everton have been linked with Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil in the January transfer window, as well as West Brom’s Tom Fellows previously. And Moyes has admitted that the Championship is a place that Everton ‘should be looking’.

The Blues manager said: “I always believe you own academy or the Championship, in the main, hopefully come from there. I know we're in a world where we can pick players from any continent to play in the Premier League. A long time ago, it wasn't as easy and maybe people didn't look as far. We continue to look closer to home, which is the Championship. Last year, the Championship produced some incredible players like [Morgan] Rogers, [Adam] Wharton, [Jaden] Philogene possibly.

“The Championship is always a place we should be looking to see. With the position we're in, we could do with a couple of seasoned players but if not, we need got get players in to help with the numbers etc.”

With Moyes returning as manager midway through the January window after succeeding Sean Dyche, he admitted that many targets had already been identified by director of football Kevin Thelwell and Everton’s recruitment team.

But the Scot wants anyone who arrives at L4 this month have has the ‘DNA connection’ required to be an Everton player. He added: “Most of the targets have already been in. I've come in and been able to throw my tuppence worth, see some things and look. But the people here are the ones who have been working on it for the last three or four months.

“In the past, we have always signed players who have either been great characters, had longevity at the club. I hope the people we've brought in had a bit of a DNA connection. I’m keen to involve all that back to what we're bringing in but we're in such a small period to get that right, it makes it quite difficult and you don't get time to see it but I hope we're able to bring a couple more players in and we need it.”