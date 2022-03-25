David Moyes faces his former club when Everton travel to West Ham United next week.

David Moyes admits he's saddened by the current situation at Everton.

And the former long-time Toffees boss revealed he came close to returning for a second spell in charge.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

Moyes spent 11 years in the Goodison Park hot seat between 2002-2013.

Everton enjoyed an excellent period under the Scot.

They secured their highest-ever Premier League finish of fourth in 2004, reached the FA Cup final in 2009 and qualified for Europe four times before he left for Manchester United in 2013.

Moyes endured a difficulties at the Red Devils, Sunderland and Real Sociedad.

But now in his second spell at West Ham United, he has them challenging for Champions League football.

The Hammers are also into the Europa League quarter-finals this season.

In contrast, Everton hover just once place above the relegation zone and are sailing closely to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Speaking to The Athletic, Moyes lamented the Toffees' predicament ahead of their trip to West Ham on Sunday 3 April.

What’s been said

He said: “Yes, because Everton has always been close (to my heart) and always will be because I was there so long — 11 years. It’s a long time to be at a club and we went through a lot together.

“Obviously you’ll know I had a great relationship with the owners — Sir Philip Carter and then Bill Kenwright.

David Moyes and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“They’ve spent an awful lot of money and it feels as if it hasn’t really taken on.

“But I don’t think that should be a shock to anybody in football because

“I think you see it at a lot of clubs, where clubs spend money and - even West Ham a couple of years ago spent a lot of money to try to challenge - but there’s a way you have to go about it.

“I think Leicester City for example has been a good model of how you build. It doesn’t mean you’re going to have success all the time.

“I’m disappointed for Everton, but ultimately at the moment my job is at West Ham.”

The report adds that Moyes, who was speaking to Alan Shearer, confessed he ‘was very, very close to returning to Everton’ at one stage - but did not specify when.