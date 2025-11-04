Everton Head Coach David Moyes looks o during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at Stadium of Light on November 03, 2025 in Sunderland, England. | Getty Images

Everton were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland on Monday night at the Stadium of Light

Everton manager David Moyes delivered a brutal assessment of Thierno Barry’s performance in Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

The Toffees went 1-0 up in the first half with a wonderful solo goal from Iliman Ndiaye as he weaved his way through the Black Cats defence before firing his shot into the corner. Barry, a summer signing from Villareal, had a great chance to put Everton 2-0 up before the break.

Barry got in front of his man as Jack Grealish delivered a perfect cross into the penalty area but the striker put the shot over the bar from about three yards. Sunderland immediately punished Everton once the second half was underway with Granit Xhaka scoring shortly after the restart.

“Centre-forwards can miss chances but when you are not in a great run of form then you have to take everything you get,” Moyes told talkSPORT after the game.

“He misses a big opportunity to change everything we are talking about.”

David Moyes gives Iliman Ndiaye injury update

Goal-scorer Ndiaye was forced off after 62 minutes but Moyes was keen to allay fears of a major injury as he revealed the decision to withdraw the former Sheffield United man was precautionary.

He said: “We’re not sure if he was cramping up or felt something tightening up so we felt it wasn’t worth to take the risk at the time.”

On the forward’s goal, Moyes added: “It was a stunning goal, individual, old-fashioned dribbling. He wriggled out a couple of challenges, got himself away and then took people on, so it was very good.

“I’ve not had chance to see it again, but I thought his finish looked exquisite at the end, nicely placed and weighted.”

Everton sit 14th in the Premier League table with 12 points after 10 games. Up next for the Toffees is a clash with Fulham, who sit one place beneath the Toffees. After the international break they travel to Manchester United and then host Newcastle United before a busy December gets underway.

David Moyes reflects on Everton draw with Sunderland

Speaking about the result against Sunderland, Moyes made reference to Barry’s miss as he reflected on the game. He said: “I think after 30 minutes I'd have been disappointed if I'd only been going home with a point.

“I think after 90 I was quite pleased to have had a point. Look, we played well. I think the miss we had from [Thierno] Barry to make us 2-0 took the wind out of our sails.

“I think after that they just started to get a bit of strength from us missing the chance. We'd played well enough the first 20-30 minutes but we didn't play well at all in the second half. We were so poor. I think we played well for periods in quite a lot of games. We played well for a period at Man City. We played well for a period at Tottenham Hotspur.

“We certainly played well tonight for a period against Sunderland. I think you need to give Sunderland a wee bit of credit. They looked as if the manager had got into them a bit at half time and they came out of the traps a bit more in the second half.

“The bigger thing is they gained a goal after 30 seconds or something after the start. Let's be fair, the shot wasn't going to beat the goalkeeper. We were a bit unlucky about the deflection. That gave them even greater strength to make it difficult. All those factors didn't help us perform any better in the second half. We had two or three brilliant chances near the end to probably sneak it and we didn't.”