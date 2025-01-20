Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iliman Ndiaye was on target in Everton’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

David Moyes has backed Iliman Ndiaye to continue on an upward Everton trajectory.

The forward scored his sixth goal of the season in the Blues’ 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur - Moyes’ first triumph since returning as manager. Ndiaye bagged Everton’s second in the 30th minute when he played a neat one-two with Senegal team-mate Idrissa Gana Gueye before bursting into the box and firing home.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had opened the scoring before Archie Gray turned into his own net to put the Blues in command at the interval. Although Spurs rallied late, with Dejan Kulusevski and ex-Goodison favourite Richarlison reducing the arrears, Everton were deserved victors.

Signed from Marseille in the summer transfer window, Ndiaye has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite. Sections of supporters have compared him to Steven Pienaar, who was at the forefront of Moyes’ side during his first spell in the L4 hot seat. And while the Scot believes Ndiaye is somewhat different to Pienaar, he has challenged the ex-Sheffield United star to add more ball-carrying to his arsenal.

Asked by LiverpoolWorld about the comparisons to Pienaar, Moyes replied: “A little bit. Steven Pienaar didn't score many goals, he kept assisting Bainesy, who would then roll it on a plate for Tim Cahill most of the time. But, yeah, Steven Pienaar was more of a midfield player and had a great ability to keep the ball off people.

“I don't know Ili well enough yet but he took his goal brilliantly. I want him to ball-carry more than he's doing at the moment, I want him to be an attacking threat. He can take people and face them up and do that at the right times. I actually think he has more to come, I really do. He could give us a bit more and if you're going to be that attacker who scores a goal, Dom scores a goal, Jesper crosses on in, suddenly your front players are having an impact on the team, which was great today.”

Calvert-Lewin fired his first goal for Everton since September. The striker has looked rejuvenated since Moyes succeeded Sean Dyche as manager, with the Blues creating more chances for Calvert-Lewin in both games so far.

Moyes believes that the 11-cap England international’s performance was one that represented a ‘complete No.9’. He added: “It was a real calm piece of play, quick feet around his feet. The one he was running away, I'm saying go on and get it right but he didn't quite get that one then the one in the second half.

“People have been telling me he didn't get many chances. Well, he has got a few in these games and got a goal. The biggest thing is he played like a proper No.9 today at times. He made the centre-halves worried, he left a bit on one, he was a threat, challenging, won a good percentage of his aerial duels. He came out and switched the play today. He did a lot of good things.”