Everton earned a 1-1 draw against West Ham to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes heaped praise on ‘terrific’ Idrissa Gana Gueye for his performance in Everton’s draw against West Ham United while observing Ramadan.

The midfielder delivered another all-action display as the Toffees stretchered their unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches. Gueye was key to earning Everton a point as his darting run and cross assisted Jake O’Brien’s 91st-minute equaliser for a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old played the entire game while fasting during the Islamic month of Ramadan. And Moyes was highly impressed.

What’s been said

The Everton boss told reporters at his post-match press conference: “I mentioned it before the game. West Ham are the same, they have [Mohammed]. Kudus and one or two others fasting. You wouldn’t know it. Idrissa was terrific for us today and well done them for following their faith. Players nowadays like Idrissa, who is 35 has done this a long time, knows how to manage himself. His performances have been very good.”

Alcaraz decision

Meanwhile, Moyes explained his decision to start both Charly Alcaraz and Abdoulaye Doucoure against West Ham United. Both players primarily operate in the No.10 position, with Alcaraz arriving on loan from Flamengo in the January transfer window.

Alcaraz was deployed on the left flank before moving centrally when Doucoure was substituted. The Argentine played his part in Everton’s goal when he his cross found Gueye to tee-up O’Brien. Then in the dying embers, Alcaraz had a chance to win the game for the Blues but sent his effort just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to evertontv, Moyes said on the decision to bring Alcaraz into his starting line-up: “We thought it might suit because of the way that West Ham might possibly line up. We didn't want to get outnumbered in midfield. We're playing him a little bit out of position but at the moment. [Abdoulaye Doucoure's] form has been very good. Charly's scored goals, came on and made the difference, so I wanted to see if I could find a way where I thought it worked for both of them.

“I think in some ways it did, but in other ways, it didn't really get the best out of Charly in his position. I thought, as well, that we didn't have much space to run in behind in the first half. So that affected us a little bit in how we set up, but we made a couple of changes and that freshened things up a little bit. But we're having a look, we're having to see how we can be adaptable.”