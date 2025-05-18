Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team to face Southampton in the Premier League confirmed.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes has named his team for the final Everton game at Goodison Park against Southampton.

The Toffees bring the curtain down on their time at the Grand Old Lady, home for the past 133 years, before moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamus Coleman leads out Everton as captain. The Blues skipper, who has been at the club since 2009, makes his first start since Boxing Day. Coleman replaces Ashley Young, who will leave the club at the end of his contract.

Four changes in total are made from last week’s 3-1 win at Fulham. Fit-again Jake O’Brien is back in at centre-back with Michael Keane - who scored at Fulham - dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil feature from the outset for Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Harrison respectively.

The return of O’Brien means there is no place on the bench for Chelsea loanee Armando Broja.