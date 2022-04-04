David Moyes pinpoints the Everton quality that will keep them in the Premier League

Everton fell to a 2-1 loss against West Ham United in the Premier League and are one place above the relegation zone.

West Ham boss David Moyes shakes hands with Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

David Moyes believes Everton's attacking options will be key to their Premier League survival bid.

The Toffees suffered a fifth defeat in six top-flight matches at West Ham to leave them 17th in the table and three points above the drop zone.

Frank Lampard's outfit fell to a 2-1 loss at the London Stadium and had Michael Keane sent off to compound their misery.

Everton did show some decent glimpses throughout and created 13 chances in total. Strike-duo Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurned decent opportunities.

Moyes, whose West Ham side are now up to sixth, believes those two -along with the likes of Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi - have the quality to keep the Blues in the division.

Former long-time Everton boss Moyes told Sky Sports: "I think Everton will be OK.

"I think when you have the quality of the forward players that Everton have got, it gives you a great chance [with a] Brazilian centre-forward and an England centre-forward.

"I think they've got players in the wide areas who can score goals as well, so I think Everton have got a lot of good things going for them.

"I think they should feel more positive about it, but I understand [as] I've been there recently when I've not stayed up with Sunderland, I've been there a couple of times with West Ham when I have and it's not a good place to be and you never know how it is going to go.

"But I think Everton have got quality in some areas which other clubs don't have."