Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton earned a 3-2 win over Tottenham to move four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes hailed Everton’s performance as he earned his first victory since returning as manager.

The Toffees earned a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, although the result did not reflect the scoreline. Everton romped into a three-goal lead by half-time, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin opening the scoring with his first strike since September. Iliman Ndiaye doubled the advantage when rounding off a sweeping move before Archie Gray scored an own goal in stoppage-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton had chances to extend their lead in the second period, with Calvert-Lewin flashing a shot narrowly wide and Vitalii Mykolenko crashing over the crossbar.

Spurs set up a nervy finish when Dejan Kulusevski reduced the arrears 13 minutes before the end and ex-Blues favourite Richarlison pounced from close range in stoppage-time. But the home side held on for all three points, recording their first Premier League triumph in seven games and moving four points clear of the relegation zone.

Moyes was delighted with the displays of Calvert-Lewin and Jesper Lindstrom, who was an attacking threat down the right flank. But the Scot was unhappy the Toffees gave away possession cheaply several times in the second period and insists that must be ‘eradicated’.

The Everton boss said: “I think I’m just beginning to settle, getting slightly back into the role and used to it again. Just really pleased to give them something to shout about. They nearly weren’t going home happy for wee while because we played ever so well in the first half. We scored three and had another couple of opportunities, the keeper saves one onto the post and the first-half performance was excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim was to go and get the fourth goal because there’s nothing at risk. The ability Tottenham have got, their ability in their attacking play means you’re always going to be put under pressure. Dom maybe had a chance to make it four but he played very well today and it ended up being a really good victory for us.

“I actually thought the goals were very good and Jesper did well. He put in a great cross for the third one, I know it ended up an own goal when Tarky put back across goal. It was a really good bit of play for the second goal to play through and Ili got his chance to score. Overall, really pleased with the three points. It wouldn’t have mattered how we played today as long as we won was the big thing for me.

“Everyone will know we’ve used Dominic as an example. He had three chances in midweek so that’s great he had chances and today he’s got a goal and probably could have had more. But if a striker is getting the chances and the goal today will give him great confidence, but the whole team looked a different outfit today and played really, well, passed it well but we gave it away a lot as well mostly in the second half. We need to try to eradicate we give the ball away cheaply when we don’t need to, at times.”