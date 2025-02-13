Everton injury news on Iliman Ndiaye after the 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Everton are awaiting more news on Iliman Ndiaye’s injury after he was forced off in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Ndiaye limped off in the first half of the 2-2 draw against Liverpool. The forward was visibly upset when he left the pitch and was replaced by Jack Harrison. Ndiaye will undergo further tests today to determine the extent of his setback. However, he is now doubtful for the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

What’s been said

Everton manager David Moyes said at his post-match press conference: “We think he has possibly kicked the ground. He may have jarred his knee or opened his knee up. I’m not sure yet. We don’t know how serious it is yet, we’ll find out more tomorrow.”

Ndiaye has been magnificent since joining Everton from Marseille in last summer’s transfer window. He has become a talisman figure, recording eight goals in 26 games.

Doucoure out

Everton will definitely be without Abdoualye Doucoure against Palace at Selhurst Park. The attacking midfielder must serve a one-match suspension after he was sent-off following the final whistle against Liverpool.

Doucoure celebrated the draw, earned by James Tarkowski’s thundering 98th-minute volley, in front of the away supporters and was grabbed by Reds midfielder Curtis Jones. Both were given second yellow cards while Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were given red cards by referee Michael Oliver following a melee.

A Premier League statement said: “The referee issued second yellow cards and red cards to Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucouré following an altercation after the final whistle. Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown straight red cards after the final whistle.”

Moyes admitted he was disappointed with Doucoure’s antics given the current injury situation at Everton. He said: The bit after the game is not really what we should be talking about. I am disappointed with Doucoure getting a red because we are short of players as it is. But the place was boiling all night.”

Vitalii Mykolenko returned from a calf injury against Liverpool but seven players were absent. Nathan Patterson has a hamstring complaint and missed a second successive match.

Ndiaye’s potential absence will leave Everton severely short in attack. The versatile Dwight McNeil is not expected to be available again for up to six weeks. McNeil, who has registered four goals and three assists this season, has not played since the start of December and was forced to have minor knee surgery earlier this month.

Beto is Everton’s only current fit striker, with Armando Broja and Dominic Calvert-Lewin long-term absentees with respective ankle and hamstring issues. There is a chance that Broja could be back at some stage next month. Meanwhile, young centre-forward Youssef Chermiti is recovering from a thigh complaint. He hasn’t made a senior appearance all season after requiring a foot operation in August. He caught the eye during the pre-season period.

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman continues to be troubled by a calf problem. Orel Mangala, on loan from Lyon, will not play again this term after rupturing his ACL. Mangala had been a regular starter.