Everton suffered a 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in David Moyes’ first game since returning as manager.

David Moyes has reaffirmed that Everton must strengthen their attacking options in the January transfer window.

There was no dream homecoming for Moyes in his first game since returning as Toffees boss as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Aston Villa. Under former manager Sean Dyche, Everton lacked attacking threat and scored just 15 league goals in 19 games. That promoted Dyche to be relieved of his duties, with the Blues just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

But after returning to the Goodison Park hot seat, there was scant improvement in Moyes’ maiden match. Everton created a dearth of goalscoring chances and were punished by Ollie Watkins’ clinical finish for Villa in the 51st minute.

The obvious solution for the Blues to improve in the final third will be to make additions during the transfer window. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Moyes believes he has inherited a squad with ‘great attitude and commitment’ but reinforcements will be a necessity.

The Scot said: “It is a huge challenge, I can see that. I can see Sean got in a great group of players with their attitude and commitment but we are desperately needing to add some quality in certain areas, mainly to create and craft goals and finish as well. We are needing to get those levels up. The situation the club has been in it has probably not been able to go to a level of player in the market which might make the difference

“I have been here a couple of days. I can’t make turn that around and make a huge difference in the time. We talked to them and encouraged them to get more in the box and get people in the box more often, get more shots, get more crosses. We had a couple of crosses, Doucs had a cross in the first half but we obviously need to double those numbers: double the shots, double the crosses, double the actions around the box than what we are getting at the moment.

“I am sure it is probably what Dychey was talking about it during his time. We do need to bring in, we do need to add to the squad if we can but we just have to be careful we don't go too much but we will try to see what we can do – definitely.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had Everton’s best chance in the closing stages but blazed off target from around six yards. Moyes reckons a 1-1 draw would have been fair had Calvert-Lewin bagged his first goal in four months. He added: “If that goal goals in and we come in and it is 1-1 I don’t think many people would have said it was far off the mark but it is just that clinical action, that clinical moment to get us a goal.

“Ultimately it is not just this one game tonight, it has been other games and I think it is there for everybody to see. It's not something I've just come in and said: 'We're not quite good enough at finishing'. By the way, I can’t magician all that to change, I just can't do it.”