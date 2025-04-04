Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30pm BST).

The Toffees face another stern test after a narrow 1-0 loss against leaders Liverpool in the Merseyside derby earlier this week. It ended Everton’s nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and now they prepare to face second-placed Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dwight McNeil has not made an appearance for four months because of a knee injury. The versatile forward has recorded four goals and three assists so far this term and is back in training. McNeil is getting ‘closer’ to returning to the fray, according to Everton boss Moyes. He said: ”Dwight is back in training. He has probably had three or four days now on the grass, so he is getting closer and if we can get him involved, we will do.”

Iliman Ndiaye made his return from a knee setback against Liverpool. Everton’s eight-goal talisman had been unavailable for just under two months, with his threat down the flank missed. Moyes says that Ndiaye is in contention to start. He said: “Ili is back in training, we got him some minutes the other day there. He’s getting closer, it’s just he is lacking real match fitness but he’s back in the frame and we are considering him.”

Meanwhile, Jesper Lindstrom was absent from the match-day squad against Liverpool because of a groin strain. The on-loan Napoli winger has been a regular starter since Moyes’ return to the Goodison driving seat. Moyes admitted that Lindstrom is set to see a specialist as he has a possible hernia.

“Jesper is not available,” added Moyes. “He is going to get checked by a specialist. He has a groin problem. We are half looking to see if he has a hernia. We’just checking to see if it’s anything like that so he’s not available.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable with a hamstring complaint and Orel Mangala will not play again this term after rupturing his ACL.